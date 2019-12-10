Edinburgh's Christmas Market closed as high winds sweep through Capital

A Yellow weather warning is currently in place in Edinburgh and The Lothians.

Gale force winds battering the Capital today have forced Edinburgh's Christmas Market to close.

Just after 9am this morning Edinburgh's Christmas tweeted to advise that "due to the inclement weather currently being experienced in the area, Edinburgh’s Christmas will not open this morning. All rides, Santa’s Grotto and markets are currently closed."

Visitors are asked to check the Edinburgh's Christmas for updates.

Edinburgh Castle have also announced that due to the weather conditions, they will not open at 9:30am as expected.

The Christmas Market is closed today

A tweet from the Castle said: "We will continue to assess the situation and will post an update as soon as we hear the castle will open. We apologises for an inconvenience caused."

The closures follows a yellow weather warning from the Met Office which warns that strong winds are expected throughout the day causing disruption.

Winds over 60mph are expected to batter the Capital this afternoon.

Castle Street market has also been affected by the gusts. An eyewitness told the Evening News that 'around a dozen' stalls making up the market on Castle Street have been completely blown over by the wind.

The damage has been cordoned off

The wreckage left from the stalls on the street have now been cordoned off to avoid any accidents.