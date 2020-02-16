Edinburgh Castle, Zoo and Princes Street Gardens closed on Sunday due to Storm Dennis

Have your say

Gusts of wind up to 70 mph are predicted.

Several major Edinburgh attractions will be closed today as Storm Dennis enters its third day.

Edinburgh Castle and Edinburgh Zoo will be closed all day due to the high winds.

Both have advised that visitors who have already booked tickets will get a full refund.

Zoo staff will be in contact to arrange a refund, while those with Castle tickets should email ticketing@hes.scot.

Princes Street Gardens will be closed until Tuesday over concerns for visitors' safety in the bad weather.

Rangers v Livingston will go ahead at 3pm today after the Scottish Premiership match was called off yesterday due to the weather.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place across Scotland until midday on Monday.

The Met Office said: "Some very strong winds are likely in association with Storm Dennis.

"Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely quite widely within the warning area for much of the period. #

"Gusts to 70 mph are likely at times, more especially across western Scotland on Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening with a separate swathe of 70 mph gusts probably crossing northern Scotland and Orkney for a time early on Monday."