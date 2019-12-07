Edinburgh Castle of Light event cancelled due to bad weather

Saturday's Castle of Light event has been cancelled due to bad weather

Edinburgh's Castle of Light event have been cancelled due to the bad weather.

The light show, which projects moving images on to the side of the castle, had already been curtailed for this evening due to high winds predicted by forecasters.

But now organisers have gone one step further by calling the evening off all together.

In a tweet, they wrote: "Due to the current weather situation, we unfortunately have to cancel #CastleOfLight this evening."

Ticket holders for the event will receive an email with further information in due course, say organisers, who also apologised for any inconvenience caused

Dramatic smoke and fire effects, striking animated sequences, street entertainers, disco lights and laser beams were all deployed at Scotland's most iconic attraction for the Castle of Light event.



Specially-created sequences for the world-famous facade of the castle and 10 sites within its walls were open to ticket holders on the 6th, 7th and 8th of December, then again on the 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th, and again between the 19th and 22nd.

Forecasters at the Met Office have predicted a night of high winds and heavy rain for the Capital this evening.

It is hoped Castle of Light, which takes around an hour and a half to experience, will be repeated in 2020 and 2021 if it proves successful this year.