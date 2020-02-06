Edinburgh and Lothians weather forecast: wind and snow disruption expected as ‘blizzard conditions’ and lightning strikes hit Scotland

Have your say

Scotland is set to see wintry conditions hit over the weekend of 8 and 9 February and into the beginning of next week, with disruption expected in Edinburgh.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind and snow in Edinburgh and the Lothians - here’s what you need to know.

What will the weather be like this weekend?

Friday 7 February is set to be dry and bright with some sunny spells. There will be brisk southerly winds, which will be strong at times around the coast.

Thickening cloud and some patchy rain will then push in from the west later. Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 9C.

The outlook for this weekend in Edinburgh and the Lothians according to The Met Office is: “Very unsettled, although a bright start to Saturday. Winds will become gale or severe gale force at times with periods of heavy rain. Colder with heavy wintry showers on Monday.”

Storm Ciara brings strong winds

A low-pressure system that will impact the UK this weekend has been named by the Met Office as Storm Ciara.

The Met Office said: “The system currently developing in the North Atlantic will bring strong winds and heavy rain across the whole of the UK through the end of the weekend and into the start of next week.

“Wind gusts will widely reach 50-60mph across many inland areas. The strongest gusts in exposed locations could reach 80mph.”

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Edinburgh and the Lothians from 12pm to 23.59pm on Saturday 8 February, with a second wind warning in place from 12am to 23.59pm on Sunday 9 February.

The Met Office said: “Storm Ciara will bring very strong winds and potentially some disruption to travel throughout Sunday.”



When will there be snow in Edinburgh?

A yellow Met Office weather warning for snow and wind is in place for Edinburgh and the Lothians from 12am on Monday 10 February to 23.59pm on Tuesday 11 February.

The Met office said: “Heavy snow and strong winds will combine to lead to disruption to travel, especially over higher routes.

"Frequent and heavy snow showers will affect the region throughout Monday and Tuesday. Snow showers will mainly be over high ground, giving slight accumulations of 1 to 3 cm above 150 metres and 5-10 cm above 300 metres.

"Snow will gradually build up and, in a few locations, accumulations of over 20 cm are possible by Tuesday evening over the highest routes.

"Strong winds, gusting 50-60 mph, will lead to blizzard conditions at times and considerable drifting of lying snow. Frequent lightning strikes are also possible, perhaps leading to interruptions to power supplies."

What to expect from the wind and snow weather warning:

- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

- Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

- Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely