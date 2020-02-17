Climber dies falling from Scottish mountain path amid Storm Dennis

Have your say

A man has died after falling from a mountain path as extreme weather swept across the country.

The 42-year-old fell while climbing Stob Ban, near Fort William.

A search party was sent out yesterday after reports of a man in trouble in the area.

His body was found and reported to police shortly after 1pm the same day.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was recovered by the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The 42-year-old fell while climbing Stob Ban near Fort William picture: JPI Media

Inspector Isla Campbell, of Fort William Police Station, said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this time.

"I would also take the opportunity to thank our partner agencies for their assistance."