Breathtaking images of early morning lightning over Scotland show full scale of storm

Many Edinburgh residents will have been woken up this morning to the sound of crashing thunder and the flashes of bright lightning.

Scotland and parts of the Capital were hit by torrential downpours in the early hours of Wednesday morning following the hottest day of the year so far on Tuesday.

Incredible images of the lightning storm over Edinburgh. PIC: Kevin Klein

And these stunning images, captured by Edinburgh resident Kevin Klein, show the sheer scale of the bolts crashing down over the city.

Kevin, a 34-year-old researcher at Heriot-Watt University, took the incredible pictures from Calton Hill between 3am and 3.30am on Wednesday morning.

One shows the jaw-dropping scene over Arthur's Seat while the other was taken looking out towards the sea at Fife.

Incredible images of the lightning storm over Edinburgh. PIC: Keven Klein

