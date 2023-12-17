The Met Office warned the most severely impacted areas could endure a month’s worth of rain in a day.

A number of public transport services have been cancelled as weather warnings over the weekend have been extended.

A yellow weather warning across much of the Highlands, Argyll and Bute, Stirling and Perth and Kinross was issued at 6pm on Saturday.

Sunday’s amber warning has been extended until 6am on Monday, and a number of public transport services have been cancelled as a result.

The Met Office warned the most severely impacted areas could endure a month’s worth of rain in a day.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, ferry operator CalMac announced the cancellation of several of its services, warning of possible disruption to other services.

Scotrail has also cancelled some services, and warned the public to take care when travelling as rainfall worsens.

The Met Office on Saturday said certain areas may suffer power cuts, while some communities may be completely cut off.