Amber flood alerts in place across Scotland as thunderstorms forecast

Amber flood warnings have been issued across the central belt and in the south of Scotland as the country braces for thundery downpours.

Residents in Glasgow, Edinburgh, the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway have been warned about the potential for flash flooding due to the heavy rain which could hit the regions later today (Monday 24).

Parts of Scotland have been issued with an amber flood warning due to heavy rain (Photo: Shutterstock)

‘Difficult to predict worst areas’

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has urged people to be vigilant and to take measures to protect themselves and property.

SEPA have said the rain could cause disruption to travel due to surface water flooding and over-spilling of small rivers and streams.

It adds: “Due to the nature of the rainfall, it is difficult to predict which areas are most at risk, however the overall risk is expected to decline by the end of the day.”

Yellow warning for rain

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for much of Scotland, with only the west coast escaping the worst of the weather.

Dumfries and Galloway, the Borders, the Lothians, Perthshire, Aberdeenshire and parts of the Highlands are all due to be hit by heavy rainfall today.

A yellow warning means there is a small chance of homes and businesses being flooded and flash flooding on roads, as well as transport disruption and potential power cuts.

Scotland is likely to miss the worst of the forecast thunderstorms with England under a yellow warning for the phenomenon.

However, the weather is unpredictable and the south of Scotland could be affected by the heavy rain and lightning.

Looking better from tomorrow

The poor weather is due to dissipate in Scotland tomorrow (Tuesday 25) with Edinburgh predicted to bask in sunshine for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Glasgow could see temperatures as high as 26 degrees by Friday, but the rain is likely to return by the weekend, while Aberdeen is forecast to experience cloudy weather for most of the week.