10 pictures that show the disruption Storm Brendan caused when it hit Edinburgh and the Lothians

Gale force winds have been wreaking havoc in the Capital today, as Storm Brendan swept in causing major disruption.

The storm hit Edinburgh and the Lothians in the early hours, with high winds causing travel chaos on the A1 and forcing the Christmas market and some retailers to close their doors as a matter of safety. Here in pictures, you can see some of the worst hit areas that took the brunt of the storm.

Both the Christmas Market and Edinburgh Castle closed to visitors today following a yellow weather warning from the Met Office

1. Yellow weather warning

A helter skelter slide in Edinburgh city centre had to be braced by ropes and a van to stop it blowing over from the gale force winds

2. Helter Skelter

The childrens slide on Castle Street had to be prevented from blowing towards Prices Street as 60mph winds struck

3. Treacherous conditions

The stalls on Castle Street have now been dismantled after they blew down earlier in the day

4. Castle Street stalls

