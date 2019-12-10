10 pictures that show the disruption Storm Brendan caused when it hit Edinburgh and the Lothians
Gale force winds have been wreaking havoc in the Capital today, as Storm Brendan swept in causing major disruption.
The storm hit Edinburgh and the Lothians in the early hours, with high winds causing travel chaos on the A1 and forcing the Christmas market and some retailers to close their doors as a matter of safety. Here in pictures, you can see some of the worst hit areas that took the brunt of the storm.
1. Yellow weather warning
Both the Christmas Market and Edinburgh Castle closed to visitors today following a yellow weather warning from the Met Office