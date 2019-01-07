Weather warning in place for Scotland as strong winds of up to 75mph hit

Have your say

A yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place for Scotland, as strong winds are set to hit both today and tomorrow.

This warning is in place from 9am today (January 7) until 6am on Tuesday morning (January 8) and covers Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar and Orkney & Shetland.

A yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place for Scotland, as strong winds are set to hit both today and tomorrow

The Met Office said: Very strong winds are expected to affect northern and parts of eastern Scotland on Monday and Monday night.

“Gusts of 65 to 75 mph are likely, particularly in the far north and northeast, before winds gradually ease from the west during Tuesday.”

What to expect from this yellow weather warning

Very strong winds are likely to affect parts of Scotland.

-Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

-Some bus and train services will probably be affected, with journeys taking longer

-Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely

-Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

-It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves