Weather has caused more than 8,000 crashes in three days, AA says

More than 8,000 collisions have occured on Britain’s roads from the snow chaos in just three days, the AA has estimated.

The motoring organisation predicted 8,260 crashes have taken place since the start of Tuesdady.

The AA said the insurance cost of crashes due to the severe weather battling Scotland and the rest of the UK would already have risen above £10 million.

“On Wednesday, the number of insurance claims was more than a third higher than on a normal February Wednesday while two thirds of claims were related to mishaps in the snow and ice,” the AA said in a statement.

The most common claim in recent days has been for cars hitting an inanimate object such as kerbs, bollards and barriers after sliding on snow and ice.

The AA said one driver went through his neighbour’s front door when attempting to turn into his drive.

It is estimated freezing temperatures are adding an extra £3.8m a day to gas bills across Britain.

The typical household has turned up the thermostat by 2C and left the heating on for much longer, according to energyhelpline.com.

