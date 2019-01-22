Wave swells ranks amid move to new Scottish HQ

Commercial water retailer Wave has indicated significant expansions plans through a string of new hires and its move to a larger Scottish base.

The Scottish arm of the company, which provides water and wastewater services to more than 300,000 businesses across the UK, has moved from central Edinburgh to Ocean Point in Leith to accommodate recent and planned growth.

Eight new recruits have joined the Scottish business to bolster its public sector support team.

In addition, the firm has taken on business development manager Mark Carroll, who is tasked with broadening the retailer’s industrial and commercial customer base in Scotland.

Wave supplies more than 175 public bodies across Scotland under a Scottish Government contract and has delivered more than £3 million in annualised public sector savings, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of these organisations.

The retailer was formed through a joint venture between Anglian Water Business and NWG Business following the deregulation of the English non-domestic water market in 2017.

Tony March, director of public sector customers, said: “We’re delighted to announce these new appointments and the move of our expanded team to Ocean Point. Growing our dedicated support function is part of an ongoing commitment to delivering the best service we can.

“When we signed the Scottish Business Pledge, we made a commitment to supporting economic growth in Scotland. We’re very pleased to be delivering on this promise with the creation of new jobs at Wave.”