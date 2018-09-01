Wave powers ahead with Travelodge water deal

A water retailer formed through a joint venture between Anglian Water Business and NWG Business has grown its presence in the hotel sector by signing up Travelodge in a two-year contract worth nearly £5 million.

Wave, which was established following deregulation of the English water market last year and provides water and wastewater services to more than 300,000 businesses across the UK, said the deal is worth £400,000 across about 55 sites in Scotland, and about £4.2m across 400 sites in England.

The company already has secured key contracts in Scotland with the likes of Malmaison, Hotel du Vin and hotel management company RBH whose portfolio includes the Aberdeen Altens Hotel, the Westerwood Hotel & Golf Resort near Glasgow; the Holiday Inn Express and Princes Suites in Edinburgh; and ibis Styles in Glasgow Centre George Square and Glasgow Centre West.