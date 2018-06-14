Water supply firm making waves with £3m contracts

Musselburgh-based water services challenger Brightwater is celebrating its second anniversary having exceeded the £3 million mark in contract wins.

The firm, which began trading in May 2016, said its current customer portfolio had exceeded £3m in contracted revenues. It has picked up £1.92m in new contracts in the last 12 months, taking on management at 1,447 commercial premises across Scotland in that period.

Among the firm’s customer wins is Dublin-based Ogalas, to service the newly opened Edinburgh site of its expanding Home Store + More retail brand.

Other recent contract deals have include national car-park operator Q-park, Kangaroo Self-Storage and Glasgow-based Keane Premier Healthcare, which runs three care homes in the city.

Brightwater was set up by entrepreneur Roger Green, who also founded the UK-wide commercial cleaning business Spotless in 1988 while studying at the University of Edinburgh, and digital marketing expert Rich Rankin.

The company’s board includes chairman Steve Langmead, a high-profile business leader who is the former chief executive of Capita Scotland, an existing non-executive director at IT and telecoms firm Commsworld and board member of both the National Trust for Scotland and YoungScot.

Green said: “It’s been another positive year for the business. We’ve substantially built our contract portfolio which is now valued at £3.1m per year with 2,348 commercial premises being managed across Scotland.

“While the retail water market continues to be dominated by large corporates, things are changing as customers wake up to the benefits of partnering with a responsive and proactive supplier.”

Rankin added: “This encouraging growth in contract revenue, including some of our recent high profile business wins, is the result of our focus on straight talking and delivering value for customers.

“We are delighted with the success and growth of the business and will continue with our approach in offering high service standards and delivering cost savings for our customers as we target further market share across Scotland.”