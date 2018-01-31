Watch: The moment would-be thieves smash way into Edinburgh cafe

THIS is the moment hapless yobs were caught on camera smashing their way into a Leith cafe - only to flee empty handed.

Three hooded men use crowbars to shatter a glass door from the quay side of Cafe Tartine in Commercial Street shortly before midnight last night.

Simeon Lee from Cafe Tartine after the attempted break-in, Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Dramatic footage caught on the popular French-themed eatery’s CCTV then shows them kicking through an office door.

But the three scarper without any loot as they trigger the security system and loud alarms blare out.

READ MORE: Anonymous notes left on bistro bike by mystery ‘busybody’

“Tartine had a break in last night by 3 hooded scumbags,” the cafe posted on Facebook.

A screengrab from the video.

“They came from Teuchters way and ran back that way, the police dog picked up a scent that went round the back of the car park, so I’m thinking young Leith lads.”

It was business as usual today at the award-winning cafe after staff rushed in after hours and stayed well into the night to help clear-up.

Owners have been inundated with well-wishers and regulars - while appealing for help in finding the culprits.

“They knew where the office was so they’ve been in before. Can anybody recognise anything or anyone?” continues the Facebook post.

Would-be theives smashed their way into Cafe Tartine.

“I’m thinking 17/18 year old and definitely at the amateur end of the criminal spectrum.

They didn’t get a bean, not a single thing. Please share so I can cast the biggest net here.”