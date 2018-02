Have your say

PRINCE Harry was greeted at Edinburgh Castle by a special visitor this morning.

The royal and wife-to-be Meghan Markle are embarking on their first official visit of Scotland today.

Prince Harry came face to face with Shetland Pony Cruachan outside the castle, and was almost bitten after getting too close to the animal.

Lance Corporal Cruachan 4th rose to fame last year after eating the Queen’s flowers during a royal engagement.

