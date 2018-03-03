WATCH: Skier takes on Edinburgh landmarks in the snow

An Edinburgh-based freelance filmmaker took advantage of the recent snowfall in the wake of the Beast from the East to film himself skiing some of the city’s most famous landmarks.

Alfie Marsh and dad Tony donned their snow gear and took to the slopes of Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh Castle, Calton Hill and the Royal Mile with a camera in tow to capture the action and people’s reactions.

Alfie said: “I’ve always wanted to ski Arthur seat, for years I’ve talked to friends about it and thanks to the recent weather I finally got the opportunity. So I had too really!

“I’m a big downhill long boarder as well and I’ve always wanted to skate down the royal mile. So why not do it on skis too!”

The winter sports fan said he did create a bit of a crowd, who had gathered to watch him, but that the response was mostly positive.

The skiing fanatic explained that dad Tony had brought his snowboard along with him too, but that the snow wasn’t deep enough at most points, so he decided to get some extra footage of Alfie in action instead - as well as being on hand to make sure no one accidentally got in the way.

He added: “When I was skiing down the steps at Calton Hill, my dad was making sure no one was going to come up the steps.”

As well as having a passion for film making, Alfie is also an instructor at Glenshee, and recently launched his own YouTube channel and website - www.alfiemarsh.com/ - to showcase his sports and outdoors adventures in a bid to inspire people to get more active and to show what sports and activities viewers can try out in and around the capital.



