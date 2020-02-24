Watch: Scottish school evacuated after major fire breaks out

Pupils and staff have been evacuated from a primary school after a fire broke out.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Park Primary School in Invergordon in the Highlands at 10.10am today.

Seven fire engines and an aerial appliance were sent to tackle the blaze, which was described as "well developed".

The evacuated pupils and staff were taken to Invergordon Academy and parents were asked to collect their children from there.

There were no reports of any injuries and the council said everyone is accounted for and is safe and well.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Park Primary School in Invergordon in the Highlands at 10.10am today picture: GoogleMaps

Highland Council said in a statement: "The extent of damage to the primary school building and the source of the fire is not yet confirmed.

"This appears to be an isolated incident and will be subject to a full fire investigation by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

"As the extent of the damage is not yet known, further details about potential temporary school accommodation will be issued to parents in due course."

There are 186 children enrolled at the school.