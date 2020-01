Have your say

IMAGES show a Scottish beach decorated with the words 'Scotland Loves Europe', the day the UK is set to leave the EU.

The words, found on Portobello beach in Edinburgh, mark the feelings of those who are pro-EU.

The beach artwork is just one of many messages shared today to reflect people's response to the historic day.

Rallies have been arranged across the country to either celebrate or lament Brexit.