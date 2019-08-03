Watch: 'Radge' seagulls 'swoop, shriek and attack' during LA Philharmonic Edinburgh Festival set

The LA Philharmonic received a little more audience participation than they bargained for during their performance at Tynecastle Park last night.

For much of Gustavo Dudamel's world-famous orchestra's set for the Edinburgh Festival Opener - which included a roster of iconic film scores by composers from Max Steiner to John Williams - they were accompanied by flocks of shrieking, swooping gulls - with some of the birds reportedly dive-bombing spectators.

Some of the 15,000 attendees at the Gorgie stadium for Friday night's extravaganza took to the internet to share their experience of the concert.

READ MORE: Bumper crowd welcomes LA Philharmonic for thrilling Edinburgh Festival opener at Tynecastle



Much of the online discussion, however, centred around the unusually-high number of winged visitors seen circling and swooping during the orchestra's performance.

Claiming some spectators had been attacked by the gulls, @Mr_Mark_Brown tweeted: "The seagulls at Tynecastle tonight are absolutely radge attacking folk in the stand. Violins, not violence, please!"

In response, @SJWebber_PHW said: "It seemed to happen when particular sections of the orchestra were playing .... its was weirdly evil #nastyseagulls."

Pondering whether the iconic film scores had something to do with the birds' erratic behaviour, @gsoutar commented: "I just saw the magical @LAPhil at Tynecastle and discovered that seagulls go doolally for the ET and Casablanca scores."

The seagulls didn't appear to spoil @whiteheather17's experience.

"A beautiful evening for the opening concert at Tynecastle," they wrote.

"Loved the cocktail of sublime music played by the wonderful LA Phil orchestra in a football stadium accompanied by soaring and squawking seagulls, Scotch pies and beer."

@jimhol quipped: "They're demanding a guest appearance fee..."

The event being held at Tynecastle, there was some football-related chat too.

@GJMunro26 joked: "Once they saw it wasn’t the usual crowd they moved off."

While @ShaunRobert_son said: "After the show last night at tynecastle I've come to the conclusion that seagulls are Hibs fans."

@kellyjamesdavid added: "A world exclusive debut collaboration between Maestro Dudamel of Venezuela and the cackling seagulls of Gorgie."

Comment of the night, however, goes to @mralanmorrison, who wrote: "With all the seagull action at Tynecastle for tonight’s @edintfest opening event, it’s just as well @LAPhil and @GustavoDudamel played Herrmann’s Vertigo and not The Birds..."