Watch Paolo Nutini stun fans of Edinburgh band Porkpie by joining them on stage

Paulo Nutini thrilled fans of a popular Edinburgh band by joining them on stage for an unexpected performance.

Porkpie were playing a gig at The Bungalow on Friday night, in the singer’s hometown of Paisley, when Paolo leapt on stage to join them in a rendition of his hit song 10/10.

The eight-piece ska, funk and soul band hailing from the Capital described the night as “fantastic” on Facebook.

And they weren’t the only ones to have a blast. Dozens of music-goers took to social media to heap praise on the group and Paolo.

Gillian Cadenhead wrote: “Best night out in ages!!”

Lorna Smyth added: “Brilliant night from start to finish.”

It’s not the first time the New Shoes singer has jumped on stage for an impromptu show in Paisley.

In February, the 32-year-old dropped by the town’s Harvies Bar and gave a surprise performance much to the delight of the pub’s patrons.