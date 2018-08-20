Watch: Netflix release trailer for Robert the Bruce film, Outlaw King

Netflix have released the trailer for their upcoming release Outlaw King which tells the story of Robert the Bruce.

American Hollywood actor Chris Pine stars as Robert The Bruce, which includes a supporting case of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Stephen Dillane and Billy Howle.

The film follows Robert The Bruce on his journey from defeated nobleman to national hero during the oppressive occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England.

Outlaw King will depict Robert seizing the Scottish crown, and rallying supporters to fight back against the mighty army of the tyrannical King and his volatile son, the Prince of Wales.

Directed by David McKenzie, the film is released on Netflix on November 9. Supported by Creative Scotland, filming took place in historical locations including around the Lothians.

An extensive shoot across Scotland took in Craigmillar, Blackness and Doune castles, Aviemore, Linlithgow Palace and Glencoe, and is believed to have been worth at least £17.5 million for the economy.