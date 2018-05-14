Watch: Neil Lennon recreates aeroplane celebration at Edinburgh pub

A video has emerged online showing Hibs boss Neil Lennon recreating his already-infamous aeroplane celebration at an Edinburgh pub.

Filmed at the popular Three Sisters pub in the Cowgate, the video shows Lennon watching a Sky Sports News replay of his side’s equaliser against Rangers from yesterday’s thrilling 5-5 epic at Easter Road.

READ MORE: Sending off was worth it says Hibs’ Neil Lennon

Goaded on by a crowd of drinkers, the Hibs manager, pint in hand, proceeds to simultaneously recreate his much-talked-about aeroplane celebration as it’s relayed on the pub’s TV screen.

In Sunday’s match, hat-trick hero Jamie MacLaren’s final effort drew the sides level in stoppage time and saw Lennon race on to the pitch in wild celebration in what was the final game of the season.

Officials, however, failed to see the funny side of the Hibs manager’s aeroplane simulation and duly sent him to the stands.

Receiving a five-match ban for his pitch invasion antics, the former Celtic player and head coach later said his actions were partly the result of sustained sectarian taunts from away supporters.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE