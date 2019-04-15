Watch: Leith bars and restaurants get starring role in funk band's new video

A Scottish soul-funk band has unveiled a video shot on the streets of Leith.

A host of bars and restaurants on and around The Shore, including The Ship, Smoke and Mirrors, The Malt and Hops and Pizza Express can all be spotted in the promotional film for a James Brown Is Annie's song "All The Love."

The track is down from the Edinburgh-based band's second album, JBiA II. Released last year, it was produced by Average White Band star Hamish Stuart.

A previous video for another track on the album, featured guest appearances from BBC weather presenter Judith Ralston and broadcaster and panto star Grant Stott.