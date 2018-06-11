Watch Jeff Goldblum try to understand Scottish Twitter

Jeff Goldblum was given the task of understanding Scottish tweets and was a huge success.

The Fly and Jurassic Park star was filmed reading out tweets from the Scottish public before translating them into English.

Goldblum, who is in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom which hit cinemas last week, even tried his hand at a Scottish accent but was less successful than his ability to work out what the tweets meant.

Some of the words and phrases he faced included ‘chewngy’, ‘gubbed’, ‘bird’ and ‘weans’.

Goldblum was both astute and hilarious in his observations. He also offered sound advice. One poster who was bemoaning the fact everyone they knew were having “weans” while they sat and ate Pringles. The actor told them not to worry as he was an “elderly gentleman” and had a three-year-old.

