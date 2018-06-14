Watch incredible moment Storm Hector demolishes Scottish Open tent

Have your say

This is the moment a VIP marquee set up for next month’s Scottish Open golf championship was completely destroyed by the gale force winds of Storm Hector

The tent was set up at Gullane Golf Club in East Lothian ahead of the international tournament taking place from 12-15 July.

A tent set up for the Scottish open is completely demolished in high winds. Picture: Connoisseur Golf

This incredible footage was originally posted by Connoisseur Golf on their Facebook page and has since been shared nearly 400 times by other users.

Thankfully the tent was empty as it was demolished.

READ MORE: Scotland’s weather: Woman injured by falling debris in Storm Hector

Scotland was today battered by the powerful summer gales of Storm Hector with winds of up to 60mph causing chaos.

In Edinburgh, a woman in her 40s was injured by falling debris on the city’s Dalry Road.

Meanwhile, police officers in Glasgow battled to clear a massive fallen tree on Great Western Road in the aftermath of Hector.