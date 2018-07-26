Watch: Blackford Hill fire sends smoke into Edinburgh sky

Footage has emerged of a major grass fire which has broken out on Edinburgh’s Blackford Hill.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze shortly after 1pm on Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of concerned locals took to social media to report seeing “huge flames” and thick plumes of smoke billowing from the hill in the south of the city.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed to the Edinburgh Evening News fire crews and emergency services were attending to the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire services across the country are on high alert as the hot weather returns, with temperatures reaching up to 26C in Edinburgh.

Video credit - Eric Tittley