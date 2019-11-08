Watch as Glasgow's Question Time audience mocks Scottish Tory MP for saying Boris Johnson 'cares about Scotland'

A Tory minister who appeared on BBC Question Time hosted in Glasgow was laughed at by the audience for saying the Prime Minister 'cares about Scotland'.

The clip from the flagship program showing former Tory MP Kirstene Hair saying Boris Johnson cares about Scotland, prompting laughter from the Glasgow audience, has been widely shared on social media.

During the debate, the former MP for Angus, who featured on the panel, claimed that the SNP was failing Scotland and that the party was too busy "chasing independence", causing them to lose sight of other issues.

She added: "Nicola Sturgeon is so focused on independence that everything in the domestic agenda has been deprioritised.

"That's not the Scotland we want to see, that's not governing, that's utilising your position to campaign for what your party wants."

She went on to say: "I believe Boris Johnson does absolutely care about Scotland, he was up in Moray today ..." but was soon interrupted by loud bursts of laughter coming from the audience.

Another panellist on the show, Barry Gardener, who seemed to agree with Ms Hair, said: "You lost it, really good up until that point!"

The clip has since been shared thousands of times on social media, and was posted by Scotland's Justice Minister, Humza Yousaf, who said: "This clip should be watched and shared over and over and over again.

"If you think Boris cares about Scotland you are deluded and people will (rightly) laugh at you!"

One audience member reacted to Ms Hair's statement, saying that Scotland would "never get independence in Scotland" under Boris Johnson because "he treats Scotland with contempt".

The first time Boris Johnson visited Scotland, he was heckled by protesters, forcing him to leave a meeting via the backdoor to avoid a repeat of the incident.