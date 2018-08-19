Was David Byrne of Talking Heads playing at an Edinburgh pub?

Have your say

The lead singer of seminal 70s band, Talking Heads, was said to have been spotted taking part in a jam at a popular Edinburgh pub.

A David Byrne look-a-like joined a session at the Royal Oak on Friday night with local folk group Gone Native.

A picture from band member Kevin Gore quickly went viral on social media after it appeared to show a man similar in looks to the 66-year-old Scot, playing the harmonica alongside the band.

When asked if the singer had been at the bar, a Royal Oak staff member said, “you never know, anything can happen at this bar.”

Sadly, Mr Byrne was due to play a gig in California on Friday night and is unlikely to have been at the Royal Oak.

In June, Mr Byrne, picked up rave reviews for his show at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall.

