Warning to Scots tourists heading to Spain as temperatures to hit 48C

Tourists heading to Spain, Portugal and the south of France are being warned to expect extreme, record-breaking temperatures.

Hot air and high pressure coming in from the Sahara could push the mercury above 48C, making it Spain’s hottest ever weekend.

Temperatures will be almost 20C hotter than in the UK, where it’s expected to be around 30C in the south.

Holidaymakers are being warned to take precautions, or even to not travel if they struggle with the heat.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst told i: “It’s possible that increasing temperatures could see some records broken in Spain over the coming days.

Much of Spain is on alert as the country's weather agency warns that temperatures could surpass 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) due to a hot air mass moving northward from the African continent. Picture: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

“The highest temperature on Wednesday is 42C in Seville, Spain. But that’s expected to rise in the coming days.

“Seville and Córdoba will be the hottest places, with temperatures creeping up to 45C on Friday. By Saturday that could hit 47C or 48C.”

The hottest day ever in Spain was just over 12 months ago, on 13 July, when a heat of 47.3C was recorded in Montoro in the south of the country.

It’s beaten only by Athens, which experienced Europe’s highest ever temperature of 48C in 1977 – a scorching record that could be broken in the next five days.