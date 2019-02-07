Warning to public after medication stolen from East Lothian pharmacy

Police probing a break-in to a pharmacy in East Lothian have issued a warning to the public after prescription medication was stolen.

The theft happened between 1am and 1.30am on Wednesday, 6 February at the Wallyford Pharmacy on Salters Road.

The medication taken includes Diazepam, Dihydrocodeine and Pregabalin tablets.

Inquiries have established that a male suspect arrived at the premises dressed in dark clothing, carrying a large gym-style holdall bag at the time of the break-in.

Officers are also advising members of the public not to consume any of the medication and hand it in to a pharmacy, doctors surgery or police station should it be found.

Detective Inspector Keith MacKay from Dalkeith CID said: “Our inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full extent of the stolen medication and we are working with the pharmacy at this time to do this.

“Should any members of the public be offered this medication, or come across it in the local area, please do not consume any and hand it into a pharmacy, doctors surgery or police station immediately.

“We’re also eager to hear from anyone who can help us identify who is responsible for this theft, and anyone with information to help our inquiries is asked to get in touch.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0467 of 6 February, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

