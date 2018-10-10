Warning over food labelling ‘loophole’ after Pret a Manger tragedy

The professional body for environmental health workers has warned that a loophole needs to be closed in order to prevent more deaths occurring as a result of poor food labelling.

The Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH) has called for an immediate review of food labelling procedure in the wake of the Pret a Manger tragedy, which resulted in the death of teenager Natasha Ednan-Laperouse who suffered an allergic reaction after eating a baguette she believed to be sesame free.

The organisation said that Pret A Manger “have done nothing illegal” but warned that the loophole needs to be closed.

Tony Lewis, head of policy at CIEH, said: “Food safety is paramount. However, the main issue here is that Pret A Manger have done nothing illegal. The source of the problem is the current legislation that provides a number of loopholes and exceptions. Pret A Manger, and others, have simply taken advantage of the flaws in a system that is clearly not fit for purpose.”

He added: “We are calling for an immediate review of current legislation to close these loopholes and to ensure that food is properly labelled in this country.”

Pret has since said it will bring in full labelling on all of its products.