Warning issued after patient escapes psychiatric hospital

A public warning has been issued not to approach a restricted patient who has absconded from a psychiatric hospital in Edinburgh.

Paul Brownlie fled from the Royal Edinburgh yesterday with police keen to trace the patient.

Police say he was last seen on Duke Street, Leith at around 11.40am on Wednesday.

Brownlie, 37, who suffers from schizophrenia, was detained in the Rohallion Secure Care Clinic in Perth following a knife attack in Tranent when aged 17.

He has since been placed in the Orchard Clinic within the Royal Edinburgh.

Brownlie had previously absconded in 2014 but handed himself into police.

He is described as being a white male, 6’1”, medium build and short brown hair. He was wearing denim jeans, green t-shirt, white jumper and navy blue trainers.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “We are keen to trace this man as soon as possible. Although he is not considered to be a high risk of harm, the public are advised not to approach him.

“If anyone sees him, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, they should contact Police Scotland on 101.”