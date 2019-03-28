Warning issued after dog biscuits found laced with nails

Have your say

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after dog biscuits were found laced with nails.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted after a dog walker found the biscuits on Dorset Square, off Dorset Street in Glasgow.

Scottish SPCA inspector Vickery said: “We are thankful the biscuits were found by a member of the public before an animal got hurt.

“The person who contacted us had discovered strips of torn up biscuit which were full of nails.

“This is the third incident of this kind in the Anderston area in the last 12 months.

“It’s an abominable and deliberate attempt to harm or kill an animal, and this is a criminal offence.

“There are notices in the area for dog owners to beware of the issue from a previous incident.

“We would urge everyone to be vigilant and to report anything suspicious to our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”