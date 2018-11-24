Warning after children rescued from sea cave

Three children have been rescued from a sea cave after being cut off by the tide.

A 12-year-old boy and two girls, aged 11 and 12, had been playing in the Eye Cave in Dunbar on Saturday before becoming trapped.

A call was made by the boy to the emergency services, before the deployment of two rescue teams by the coastguard.

They found the children up to their ankles in water, with the sea entering the cave.

The children were then returned safely to their parents on the shore.

Jonathan Mustard, HM Coastguard, said: “Once we received the call, we were able to get rescue resources on scene very quickly so I am pleased to report that other than being a bit shaken and having wet feet, the children are unharmed by their ordeal.

“Remember if you are setting out for a walk along the coast, always check the tide times and ensure that you leave plenty of time to get back before the tide comes in.

“Sea caves are great places to explore, but if you don’t leave enough time to get out they can be deadly, so please do be especially careful when you visit them.

“As winter marches on the weather is becoming increasingly unpredictable so if you are venturing out make sure that you check weather conditions and stay away from rough seas and slippery cliff edges.”