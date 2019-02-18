Warm weekend weather in Scotland could break February records

Warm weekend weather will see temperatures rise to near record levels for February, the Met Office has said.

The warm, sunny weather will contrast with the same time last year, when Scotland was braced for the arrival of the Beast from the East, which hit at the start of March.

This year, temperatures may be close to beating the February record of 17.9C (64.2F), as the forecast is for 16C (60.8F) on Saturday.

“Scotland could get into mid-teens, possibly a little bit higher, possibly the record could be broken,” the Met Office said.

The start of the week is predicted to be changeable with some cloud, before pressure builds, turning the weather “increasingly bright and sunny” for the weekend.

The Met Office online forecast says “dry and sunny weather will dominate” during the latter half of the week and temperatures will become “very mild”.