Wanted: Puppy walkers to care and train Scottish guide dogs

A Scottish charity is searching for volunteers to help raise and train guide dogs for the nation’s visually impaired.

Guide Dogs Scotland are looking for people in Aberdeen to pitch in with caring for Scotland’s next batch of canine helpers.

The organisation needs puppy walkers and foster homes for the pups for a year.

To volunteer, you must be 18 or over and be at home for the majority of the day to look after your puppy, as well as have a secure garden where the puppy can go to the toilet.

It’s an important job and volunteers will be expected to provide the puppy with a foundation for its future role as a guide dog.

Guide Dogs Scotland help around 530 people with sight loss live their lives every day.

Emma Murton, the charity’s volunteering consultant told the Evening Express: “Puppy raisers start our puppies on their journey to becoming fully-fledged guide dogs, teaching them basic obedience commands and making sure they are well socialised.

“This means volunteers need to be able to take their puppy into different environments, such as shops, cafes, busy areas and on public transport.

“The puppy will live with the volunteer full time, so they should be at home for the majority of the day and have a securely fenced garden.

“Puppy raising is hugely rewarding.”

For more information on volunteering visit Guide Dogs Scotland.