Emergency services were alerted to the missing person in the early hours of Friday, with Moffat Mountain Rescue joining Police Scotland in the search at around 4.15am.

The individual had been out on a night out but failed to return to his accommodation, prompting the alarm to be raised.

In total 14 members of the mountain rescue team were called out, along with the three team vehicles. A control point in the centre of the village was established.

A search area was identified and volunteers quickly began tracing the route the missing man was thought to have taken, while also searching watercourses in the area.

Police officers and Moffat Mountain Rescue were assisted by teams from Galloway Mountain Rescue and Police Scotland Mountain Rescue (Strathclyde).

Dogs from SARDA Southern Scotland also joined, as did officers from Dumfries and Galloway Police Division.

Wanlockhead: Emergency services find missing man who failed to return home from night out in Scotland’s ‘highest village’. (Picture credit: Moffat Mountain Rescue)

After the extra personnel arrived the search was expanded to include areas surrounding the village.

There were around 25 people deployed to the search in total, with a drone on standby from Search and Rescue Aerial Association, Scotland.

Thankfully the teams found the missing man and discovered that he had overshot his destination before becoming disoriented in the remote area outside of Wanlockhead.

He was not injured after spending a night out in the hills, but was very cold after his clothes had been soaked through from overnight rain.

