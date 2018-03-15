Walking Dead star Norman Reedus meets fans in Aberdeen

One of the leading stars of hit US zombie series The Walking Dead has delighted fans with a surprise appearance in Aberdeen today to film his motorbike-based reality show.

Norman Reedus, one of the breakout actors from the post-apocalyptic thriller, took to social media to announce his presence in the North-East by posting a picture posing under the statue of William Wallace in Aberdeen’s Union Terrace.

Reedus, who plays wisecracking zombie killer Daryl Dixon in the show, delighted fans by posing for selfies and other pictures during his time in the Granite City.

He was believed to be filming scenes for his travel and talk show ‘Ride with Norman Reedus’, which sees the motorcycle enthusiast take to parts of the world to chat with actors and other celebrities.

The managers of The Stag pub in Aberdeen shared photos of the star, saying he had made Walking Dead fans among the clientele very happy.

The Walking Dead, which is in its eighth series, follows the travails of Sheriff Rick Grimes (played by British actor Andrew Lincoln) and a band of survivors as they negotiate the world following a zombie apocalypse.