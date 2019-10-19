'Vote clear defeat for Boris Johnson,' says Labour MP for Edinburgh South Ian Murray

Labour MP for Edinburgh South has said the vote in favour of a Brexit delay until Boris Johnson's deal becomes law is a defeat for the Prime Minister.

MPs have approved Sir Oliver Letwin's amendment which seeks to avoid a no-deal Brexit on October 31 by 322 votes to 306, a majority of 16.

The House of Commons Twitter account posted that the Government now "must ask for an extension of Article 50 under the Benn Act and set out how it intends to proceed".

Ian Murray, Labour MP for Edinburgh South and pro-EU campaigner, said: "This vote is a clear defeat for Boris Johnson.

"It's a crucial insurance policy as we continue the fight to prevent a catastrophic Brexit.

"We have removed the opportunity for the Brexit zealots in the Tory Party to trash the Withdrawal Bill and take us out with no deal.

"It also exposes the SNP lies about Labour facilitating Brexit - its time for the Nationalists to focus on attacking the Tories, not Labour.

"There is still a long way to go in this saga, but the Prime Minister must now get all the legislation though or have to write to the EU and request an extension.

"One thing is absolutely clear - the only way to solve this unprecedented constitutional crisis is to give the public a final say, with the chance to keep the best deal we already have as a member of the EU."