Vigilante paedophile hunter group banned from area by police

A group of vigilante paedophile hunters has been warned off by police after confronting a suspected pervert.

Members of Wolf Pack Hunters UK converged on a flat in Old Halkerton Road, Forfar, on Wednesday evening after setting up an online “sting”.

Police remained at a property in the street on Thursday morning. The group posted film footage on a Facebook page as it left the town under police escort slating the attitude of residents who criticised its tactics.

It described the reaction of some who objected to its presence as reminiscent of a scene from the American horror film The Hills have Eyes.

As Police Scotland continued to investigate the disturbance, the force confirmed that a 27-year-old man had been arrested at the scene in connection with communications offences not directly linked to the incident.

A spokesman said: “Inquiries are being made with local residents as to the behaviour and actions of persons present.”

He added that claims by the Wolf Pack Hunters that knives were presented had been investigated and found to be unsubstantiated and the group had been strongly advised not to return to the area.

Chaos broke out in the street shortly before 8pm on Wednesday when the group, many with their faces covered, demanded a resident come out of his home.

One resident slammed members of the group’s violent actions.

He said: “Some of them were hurling bricks and stones at the windows. One brick just missed one of my neighbours.

“It was completely unacceptable behaviour.

“Some of them were running about the street getting bricks, throwing them at windows and threatening to petrol bomb the houses.

“One was running about with a broken bottle as a weapon. They were also shouting at the police and challenging them to fight. It was absolute chaos.”

The Wolf Pack Hunters UK describes itself as a “community response to the epidemic of grooming in the UK”.

As members were leaving Forfar they vowed to return.

In an online statement, a spokesman said: “My team will not be threatened into not exposing these monsters.

“My team will continue to put ourselves in any situation that needs be to ensure sexual predators are jailed and exposed.”