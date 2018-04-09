Video: TV star Carol Smillie teaches CPR with help of Proclaimers hit

Carol Smillie is the face of a new campaign encouraging people to perform CPR to the tune of Proclaimers’ hit “I’m Gonna Be (500 miles)”

A new film was launched by the Scottish Government on Monday to raise awareness of the life-saving skill.

The campaign is part of a five-year plan to teach 500,000 Scots CPR, with the aim to save 1,000 lives by 2020.

The public information film, which was produced in partnership with Save A Life for Scotland, shows Carol Smillie performing CPR in a garden while singing a version of the Proclaimers song with the lyrics swapped with CPR advice.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the film at Braehead Shopping Centre in Glasgow, Health Secretary Shona Robison said: “CPR saves lives and this film is a great way to learn those vital skills.

“The latest statistics show around half of adults in Scotland are confident giving CPR and to date more than 200,000 people across the country have learned CPR since 2015. This is testament to the work put in by SALFS partners, who have brought these lifesaving skills to people across the country.”

Lisa MacInnes said: “This familiar tune will remind us that CPR is the right thing to do and the beat helps us remember the right rhythm for chest compressions.

“Someone who is having a cardiac arrest needs help, you cannot make the situation worse for them.

“You can be the one to help buy them time until the ambulance arrives and save a life.”