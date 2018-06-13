Video shows extent of flooding at Sick Kid’s site

Have your say

Video obtained by the Edinburgh Evening News has emerged showing the extent of the flooding at the Capital’s Sick Kids.

The “severe flood” at the Capital’s new Sick Kids Hospital is believed to have caused significant damage casting doubts as to whether the opening of the £150m development could face further delays.

Video has emerged showing flooding at the site.

Footage shows a water gushing down the stairs at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People at Little France after a domestic hot water pipe burst.

The video also shows the clean up effort following the blunder.

The consortium behind the project, IHS Lothian, has launched an urgent investigation into the cause and potential cost of the flood.