Video: Shona Robison urged to quit by cancer patient after two hour ambulance wait

A terminally-ill cancer patient has called on Shona Robison to quit as Health Secretary after waiting for more than two hours for an ambulance when she collapsed at home.

Margaret Goodman,58, said she was stripped of her dignity as a result of the “horrendous” episode which eventually saw her husband Gavin forced to drive her to A&E after an ambulance failed to arrive.

Opposition politicians called on Health Secretary Shona Robison, who represents the Dundee City East area at Holyrood, to resign. Picture: Greg Macvean

The case of the mother-of-three was highlighted at First Minister’s Questions which saw the Health Secretary face three other calls for her resignation from MSPs.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard, the Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie and Labour MSP Neil Findlay also said Ms Robison must go as they highlighted a series of short-comings in the NHS.

Mr Leonard raised the case of Ms Goodman, from Clackmannanshire, who is receiving palliative care for brain cancer, when he claimed more than 16,000 ambulances had taken longer than an hour to arrive at the scene in 2017.

Ms Sturgeon apologised for the ordeal suffered by the secondary school teacher who was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in December and offered her a meeting with Ms Robison.

But Mr Leonard said Scotland’s health service staff were being failed and asked how much people had to endure before there was a change of Health Secretary.

Speaking at Holyrood after First Minister’s Questions, Ms Goodman described how she experienced excruciating pain at around 11.30 pm on the evening of Saturday 9 April. Her husband found her curled up in a ball and phoned the palliative care line that had been set up for her and expected a swift response.

Her palliative care nurses declared the situation an emergency and phoned three times for an ambulance.

Despite living one quarter of a mile from an ambulance station, her husband eventually drove her to Forth Valley hospital, Larbert.

She arrived to find a packed A&E department dealing with Saturday night casualties.

She finally received morphine to control her pain at 3 am the following morning and was seen by a doctor at 7 am.

Ms Goodman said had been “in agony” and the situation left her with “no dignity”.

Having listened to the exchanges at First Minister’s Questions, she said it was “quite unlikely” that she would take up Ms Sturgeon’s invitation to see Ms Robison because she was “exhausted”.

But she added: “What I would say is that this is really bad. But should she be there? The Health Secretary?”

When asked if Ms Robison should resign, Ms Goodman replied: “I think she should. There should be something. This isn’t about, we’ll look at it and put something in place for 16,000 people. I was shocked. That’s scary. She’s the one at the top. It is always the one at the top. Who else is responsible? Who’s put this in place?”

Earlier Mr Rennie called on Ms Robison to go when the highlighted the case of a pregnant woman from Caithness who had been forced to give birth 260 miles from home because of a shortage of specialist cots.

Mr Findlay joined the chorus of calls for her departure when he highlighted GP shortages at First Minister’s Questions.

