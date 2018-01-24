Video: Shocking footage shows boy ‘bus surfing’ in Edinburgh

FOOTAGE has emerged showing a schoolboy hitching a highly dangerous ride off the back of a Lothian bus at Meadowbank.

Filmed by a car passenger, it shows a young boy, clad in tracksuit and trainers, clinging perilously with his fingers onto the back of a Tranent-bound 26 bus as it passes by Meadowbank Stadium.

A boy was filmed 'bus surfing' a Lothian Bus to Tranent. Picture: Unknown/Screen grab

The bus’ back window is covered by a wrap-around advert for Edinburgh Zoo, meaning the driver and passengers would have been unaware of the boy’s stunt.

It is not yet clear precisely when the incident occurred.

However, the voice of DJ Mark Martin from Forth One radio suggests it may have happened several months ago.

Martin’s final broadcast at Forth One was on 20 October last year.

The origin of the video is still unknown, but it has been viewed and shared thousands of times since it was first shared on Facebook by STUDENTbible.

Some comments on the video labelled the boy’s act as “idiotic”.

One person said they thought Lothian Buses should fine him or his family.

Bus surfing is just one variation of a craze that involves hitching a ride off the back of a public transport vehicle, including buses, trains and trams.

The dangerous stunt is part of a worrying trend of such incidents, coming just days after a national newspaper highlighted a separate bus surfing incident in Edinburgh involving three schoolboys.

The young trio was filmed clinging on at speeds of up to 30mph before jumping off at Portobello High School. Their antics were slammed by Edinburgh City Council.

A 13-year-old boy in Fife was taken to hospital with facial injuries as a result of bus surfing in 2009.

Police Scotland have been contacted, but have yet to release a statement on the incident recorded at Meadowbank.