Video: Seoul vlogger Korean Billy creates ‘Glasgow Guide’

Viral YouTube star Korean Billy, known for his massively popular British dialect videos, has created a ‘Glasgow Guide’ in a bid to help new students feel more at home.

Billy’s hilarious new video introduces the city’s next generation of students to everything from popular Glaswegian sayings, nightclubs and cultural quirks, to the Old Firm, munchie boxes and what it means when someone asks if you ‘want a bottle of ginger’.

Korean Billy has created a student guide to the city of Glasgow. Picture: Korean Billy/YouTube

In the Glasgow guide, some of the typical Glaswegian phrases Korean Billy covers include; ‘Pure baltic’ – it’s freezing, ‘Get it right up ye’ - described by Billy as ‘a statement of triumph at another’s misfortune’ and ‘Gaun Yerself’ - ‘go for it’.

According to the YouTuber, some of the best clubs and strips in Glasgow include; Viper and the West End – whilst some of Glasgow’s best student places to go include; the Barrowland Ballroom, Celtic Park and Ibrox Stadium.

Korean Billy shot to internet fame in 2016 after creating a series of videos that demonstrate dialects from different parts of the UK, with his most famous video being the ‘Roadman’ dialect, which has had more than 700,000 views.

Here in Scotland, Billy has so far covered the dialects of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen, amassing thousands of views and new followers in the process.

John Blanshard, Student Experience Director at Unite Students, the organisation which collaborated with Billy on the student guide project, said: “We wanted to do something to make them feel at home in the UK before they even arrive for their first semester.

Korean Billy is a sensation not just in Britain but across the globe and that’s why we think he’s the perfect person to help us launch our guide”.

Korean Billy said: “When Unite Students approached me I knew that it was something I wanted to help with.

“I love British culture and I’ve only ever heard good things about Glasgow, that’s why now several of my videos focus on Glasgow’s dialect and quirks”. You can watch Korean Billy’s Glasgow Guide on his YouTube channel here.