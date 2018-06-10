Video: Rolling Stones greeted by hundreds of fans at Edinburgh hotel

The Rolling Stones were greeted by hundreds of roaring fans on Saturday as they stepped out of their Edinburgh hotel ahead of their Murrayfield gig.

The iconic band put on a showstopping live performance as they played their first Edinburgh gig in almost 20 years.

Before they made their way to Murrayfield Stadium, they were greeted by hundreds of adoring fans who had been waiting outside the Balmoral Hotel on Princes Street where the band had been staying.

Mick Jagger stopped to sign autographs while Ronnie Wood waved to revellers as he carried one of his twin daughters.

The rest of the band made their way into a vehicle before driving off to the venue.

The band were given a warm welcome to the Capital. Picture: Twitter

The Stones post a video of the moment on Twitter along with the caption: “Thank you Edinburgh for welcoming us in to your beautiful country.”

In an earlier tweet, the band said: “Edinburgh thanks for being such a great crowd and making us feel right at home.”

The wrinkly rockers last played Murrayfield in 1999, with a set list crammed full of hits, including Jumping Jack Flash, Angie, Paint It Black, Sympathy For the Devil, Brown Sugar and Satisfaction.

