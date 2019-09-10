Video: Low-flying helicopters - were you woken up?

Fifers have reported being woken by low-flying helicopters this morning.

The MoD is conducting a ‘medium-sized’ exercise in September, which will involve Leuchars and the Forth island of Inchcolm, along with Gin Head Radar station in North Berwick and Glen Clova in Angus.

A Chinook lands on Inchkeith

Helicopter flying has been authorised for the exercise, which began on September 1, and ends on September 21.

In 2017, a similar exercise left many Fifers with sleepless nights, with low-flying chinook helicopters over residential areas in the middle of the night.

A number of loud bangs were also heard coming from the island of Inchkeith, just off Kinghorn.

The chinooks were widely filmed, including an exercise which involved dropping and picking up troops on Inchkeith.

Anyone with low-flying complaints can contact the MoD Complaints and Enquiries Unit, lowflying@mod.uk or cas-lowflying@mod.uk, or by calling 0845 6007580.

