Video: Glasgow airport suspends operations due to snow

Glasgow airport temporarily suspended operations amid heavy snow.

In a tweet around 9am the airport said: “We regret that operations are temporarily suspended at the airport.

“Our winter operations teams are working to reopen as soon as possible.

“We advise passengers to check with their airline for updates and apologise for any disruption.

The airport announced just after 10am that services were operational once again and the weather conditions will be monitored locally for the rest of the day.

Heavy snow across the central belt and Borders is affecting travel across much of the country.

