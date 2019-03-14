Video: George and Amal Clooney greet crowds in Edinburgh at charity gala

Have your say

HOLLYWOOD star George Clooney and his wife Amal are in Edinburgh to collect an award at a charity gala in the McEwan Hall.

The celebrity couple greeted a crowd of about 200 outside the venue this afternoon.

The actor and film-maker has returned to the capital along with his wife, an international human rights lawyer, to attend the People’s Postcode Lottery Charity Gala.

They were being honoured for their international humanitarian work through the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

As George Clooney signed autographs and took selfies wit the crowd, he said: “They told me it was going to be a warm day.

“Make sure you stay warm out here.”

George and Amal Clooney outside the McEwan Hall. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Just before heading inside, the couple also met Nice Nailantei Leng’ete, a human rights and female genital mutilation activist and ambassador for charity AmRef.

Nice was named in Time Magazine’s world’s 100 most influential people of 2018.

British TV presenter Fiona Phillips was also in attendance at the event and spent time speaking to the crowd and signing autographs.

Also present were Boudewijn Poelmann and Annemiek Hoogenboom, founders of the People’s Postcode Lottery. They were joined by Clara Govier, managing director of People’s Postcode Lottery.

